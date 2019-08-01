BET Sets ‘Sistas’ For Fall as Part of Tyler Perry Deal

BET Networks said it plans to launch Sistas, an original dramatic comedy from Tyler Perry Studios in the fall.

The series is the second under the exclusive multi-year content partnership between Perry and BET parent Viacom announced earlier this year.

Principal photography is underway at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta.

Sistas is about a group of single black females navigating their love lives, careers and friendships.

The series stars KJ Smith, Ebony Obsidian, Mignon Von and Novi Brown.

Sistas is written, directed and executive produced by Tyler Perry.

Earlier, BET ordered The Oval, a White House drama from Perry as the first project under the Viacom deal.

Michelle Sneed will also serve as executive producer of Sistas for Tyler Perry Studios.