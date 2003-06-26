BET scores with BET Awards
Black Entertainment Television scored its largest audience ever in the network's 23-year history for its
June 22 BET Awards telecast.
The star-studded telecast grabbed a stellar 4.3 rating and 5.5 million
viewers.
BET's previous record came from a 1996 exclusive interview with O.J.
Simpson.
The third annual BET Awards attracted 25% more viewers than last
year's show.
And the audience was fairly young, too, with 3.4 million viewers 18-49, about 61% of the audience.
Stars at the event included hip-hop artist 50 Cent, basketball great Magic
Johnson, James Brown and Michael Jackson.
