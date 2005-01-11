BET Rebrands

Black Entertainment Television will launch a new on-air look and logo for its 25th anniversary in 2005.

The net's new tag line will be "It's My Thing," billed as more "down to earth." The star in BET's logo, which has been on the left side, next to the B, will shift to the right side to suggest less emphasis on the star and more on the viewer, according to BET President Debra Lee.

At the Critic's Tour in L.A., the network announced three shows for first-quarter 2005: 1) the second season of reality show College Hill (which will return Jan. 27 at 9 p.m.); a four-part series on social and political issues called The Cousin Jeff Chronicles (premiering March 2005); and Rip the Runway, a hip-hop fashion show (premiering March 24).

BET also announced original movie Book of Love -- the Definintive Reason Why Men Are Dogs, which premieres Valentines Day at 9 p.m., and Celebration of Gospel, a concert featuring gospel music stars, which will air Jan. 22 at 7 p.m.

According to Lee, movies, music programming and specials work best for the network, which has faced some problems attracting advertising dollars in recent years.

To help reverse that trend, the network will look to roll out more original programming throughout 2005.

"Programming a network isn't a drive-by, with a couple of shows here and there," Lee said. "BET is a living, growing cell in the culture of African-Americans." BET, a subsidiary of Viacom, reaches more than 79 million homes.

