BET Ready for Democratic National Convention

BET will offer live coverage from the Democratic National Convention in Denver Aug. 25-28, as well as four BET News specials examining the key issues, the network announced Thursday.

Coverage will air on BET, BET J and online on broadband channel BET On Blast.

The network and BET J will kick things off with Michelle Obama’s speech live at 10 p.m. Monday, Aug. 25, after which a half-hour of analysis with BET News correspondents, political analysts and special guests will follow.

BET News specialWhat’s at Stake: The Top 10 Issues Affecting Black America will air Tuesday, Aug. 26 at 9 p.m. Guests will include the Rev. Al Sharpton, Nas, Chuck D, David Banner, Crystal McCrary Anthony, John McWhorter, Boyce Watkins, Marc Lamont Hill, Keli Goff, Clay Cane, Rob Stapleton, Donnell Rawlings, Ardie Fuqua, Godfrey, Jina Johnson, Samson, Sharon Carpenter, Staceyann Chin and Keith Boykin.

The two cable networks will also air the speech by Sen. Hillary Clinton (D-N.Y.) live at 10 p.m.

The vice-president candidate’s speech will be presented live Wednesday, Aug. 27 at 10 p.m., also followed by a half-hour of analysis with BET News correspondents, political analysts and special guests.

Thursday, Aug. 28 will feature two specials: The Dream: 45 Years Later, an inside look at Martin Luther King Jr.’s historic speech of Aug. 28, 1963, and his dream exactly 45 years later; and Obama’s Journey to the White House, which debuted after Sen. Barack Obama (D-Ill.) became the presumptive nominee in June.

In addition, weekly talk show The Truth with Jeff Johnson will offer live coverage before and after Obama’s speech, which will take place at 10 p.m.

Finally, on Friday, Aug. 29, The Truth with Jeff Johnson will provide post-speech analysis of Obama’s speeches at 11 p.m., and at 11:30 p.m., BET News specialLocked Out: Ex-Cons and the Vote will take an in-depth look at voter disenfranchisement.