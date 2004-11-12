BET Pushes Promo Power

Cable network Black Entertainment Television is employing some "Black Power," promotion-style, to plug its shows and talent.

Starting Nov. 15, the on-air network image campaign, "15 the Hard Way," will use in-your-face images and music that plays off the 1974 Black Action film, Three the Hard Way.

BET will cast its show stars as a team of similar sexy and powerful "deadly professionals."

"Our goal," said marketing EVP Kelli Lawson, "is to remind African-American viewers that the real power in Black entertainment and exciting personalities are right where they’ve always been – on BET.”

