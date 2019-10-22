BET Promotes Orlando to New Music Strategy Post

BET Networks said it promoted Connie Orlando to executive VP, specials, music programming and music strategy, a new post at the Viacom-owned company.

Orlando, who had been executive VP and head of programming, will continue to report to BET president Scott Mills. In her new role she will be responsible for developing music strategy that encompasses linear, SVOD, tentpole event and award shows.

“Connie has been a pivotal partner in the expansion and growth of our original programming. I’m thrilled to now have her valued leadership at the helm of our music strategy, because music is at the epicenter of what we do,” said Mills. “Her ability to recognize not just the complexity of the industry’s landscape but also the forecasting of talent and trends that exists will be a crucial component to our company’s success and the expansion and elevation within our music and specials programming portfolio.”

Orland joined BET in 2007. Under her leadership, the network added original scripted shows including Games People Play, American Soul, Tales and Boomerang.

“It’s been a privilege to flourish within an environment where my creative and business vision has been a gateway to attract, amplify, and nurture rising and established creatives in the development of important content programmed for a highly coveted audience,” said Orlando. “This new role will allow our teams to push the company further, breaking new ground for the biggest voices of our time to not just tell our stories through the universal language of music but own our narratives. I am up for this next task and challenge as we welcome people home to BET.”