BET Promises Shows at Upfront

Touting 16 new shows including its first scripted series, BET executives told advertisers tonight the network was introducing "the most ambitious slate of programming in its 26-year history." The pitch came a year after last upfront's promise of "more original shows than have ever premiered in the history of BET."

New projects include Somebodies, an original sitcom from two executive producers from Bernie Mac; Bufu, a sketch comedy created and voiced by Orlando Jones and Everybody Hates Chris ' Ali LeRoi; and S.O.B., a hidden camera reality show from D.L. Hughley.



In announcing the new shows, President of Media Sales for the Viacom-owned BET Networks, Louis Carr, cited a 30% increase in the network's original programming budget.

