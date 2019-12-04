BET Plans Miniseries About Uptown Records

BET Networks said it is planning a three-part miniseries about Uptown Records that will be executive produced by the label’s founder, Andre Harrell.

Uptown Records was launched in New York in 1986 and played a role in the careers of hip hop, soul and R&B talents including Heavy D & The Boyz, Russell Simmons, Lyor Cohen, Mary J. Blige, Jodeci, Father MC, Al B. Sure, Christopher Williams, Teddy Riley, Notorious B.I.G. and Sean “Diddy” Combs.

“We are proud to bring the story of Uptown Records to life and celebrate the indelible imprint the label has made on the industry, transforming the sound, face, and business of hip-hop and R&B,” said BET Networks president Scott Mills. “We look forward to partnering with music industry titan Andre Harrell and powerhouse producer Jesse Collins on the Uptown miniseries, bringing viewers premium content that reflects and celebrates Black excellence.”

Uptown is scheduled to premiere on BET in 2020. In addition to Harrell, the show is executive produced by Jesse Collins for Jesse Collins Entertainment. Jesse Collins Entertainment previously produced to high-rated music series for BET: The New Edition Story and The Bobby Brown Story.

Scripts are being written by Charles Murray, Carlito Rodriguez and Barry Michael Cooper.

“I am thrilled to partner with BET Networks and Jesse Collins Entertainment to share my story, the rise of Uptown Records and successful black entrepreneurship, and the management and cultivation of some of the most iconic artists to come out of the late 80s and 90s hip hop, R&B, and soul music era,” said Harrell.