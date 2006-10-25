BET News, Commmunications Execs Exit

In an internal memo to staffers, BET Chairman and CEO Debra Lee said that Nina Henderson Moore and Michael Lewellen are leaving the company.

Moore has headed BET News for the past seven years, while Lewellen has been senior VP, corporate communications.

Moore says she was never a "newsie," but "fell into" the job at the request of Lee and BET founder Bob Johnson. Now, she says, it is time to get back to what she likes best, building businesses as an entrepreneur.

Lewellen did not say what he would be doing next, though said he was fortunate to have worked for "the worlds most-powerful Black brand."