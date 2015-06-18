BET, NBPA Team Up for Players' Awards

Following the conclusion of the NBA playoffs, BET Networks said it has made a deal with the National Basketball Players Association to air a new awards show honoring the league's top player.

The first annual "Players' Awards" will be presented in Las Vegas and will air on BET in July. Award shows have been drawing big ratings, so networks are creating more of them.

The awards will be voted on by active NBA players. Awards will be presented in categories including Most Valuable Player, Best Rookie, Best Defender, Hardest to Guard, Clutch Performer, Coach You Would Want to Play For, Best Home Court Advantage and Player You Secretly Wish Was on Your Team.

"We at BET pride ourselves on our track record of producing outstanding awards shows and special events and we are thrilled that we'll be working with the National Basketball Players Association to bring what will be a an incredible night of entertainment," Stephen Hill, president of programming at BET, said in a statement. "This will be a unique show and we are looking forward to being the only network to dedicate a night to recognizing and celebrating the league's most exceptional and rising stars for their extraordinary abilities on the court."

The NBA is coming off record ratings for its playoffs, which saw Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors crowned as champs.

"We are so excited about the Players' Awards...first time ever...and will be aired on BET. It is going to be a great event," said NBPA president Chris Paul, an All-Star guard for the Los Angeles Clippers.