BET Names Two Executives to Senior Ad Sales Jobs

BET said it promoted Keith Lawson and Tavia Pitts to new senior ad sales posts.

Keith Lawson (Image credit: Madworks Photography, Maya Darasaw)

Lawson was named senior VP of brand solutions and will lead both brand solutions and the ad sales production teams to support ideation and project management.

Pitts was named senior VP of ad sales and will continue to manage some of BET’s key clients, while having responsibilities for BET Her and BET Live.

Lawson and Pitts will report to Louis Carr, president of ad sales at BET, part of ViacomCBS.

“We have committed to partnering with our clients and realize the importance of advertising directly to Black audiences in a meaningful way. Keith and Tavia’s expertise have been instrumental to BET’s business growth and the growth of our clients in this area,” said Carr. “Their passion for the BET brand, consumers, their creativity and deep desire to create a positive impact in the community has strengthened our position among top advertisers. When you look at the Ad Sales leadership team with executive VP Raymond Goulbourne, senior VP Kim Lewis, and now Tavia Pitts and Keith Lawson, we are clearly the most knowledgeable and experienced team in regards to African American consumers in the industry.”