BET Lott interview Monday

Not two weeks after axing three prime time news shows to make way for

entertainment programming, it's actually a news "get" that is earning attention

for Black Entertainment Television.

The cable network's star news anchor, Ed Gordon, who hosts the BET Nightly

News, was scheduled to interview embattled Sen. Trent Lott (R-Miss.) Monday night for a BET

news special. (Gordon's own interview show, BET Tonight with Ed Gordon was

one of the recently canceled programs.)

Lott has come under fire for comments he made at a birthday party for

Sen. Strom Thurmond (D-N.C.). BET billed the interview as a special prime time

installment of Conversation with Ed Gordon.

After the Lott interview, BET planned to air an hour-long analysis special

with journalists and political scientists.