BET Lott interview Monday
Not two weeks after axing three prime time news shows to make way for
entertainment programming, it's actually a news "get" that is earning attention
for Black Entertainment Television.
The cable network's star news anchor, Ed Gordon, who hosts the BET Nightly
News, was scheduled to interview embattled Sen. Trent Lott (R-Miss.) Monday night for a BET
news special. (Gordon's own interview show, BET Tonight with Ed Gordon was
one of the recently canceled programs.)
Lott has come under fire for comments he made at a birthday party for
Sen. Strom Thurmond (D-N.C.). BET billed the interview as a special prime time
installment of Conversation with Ed Gordon.
After the Lott interview, BET planned to air an hour-long analysis special
with journalists and political scientists.
