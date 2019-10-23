BET Hires Blackwell as Scripted Programming Head

BET Networks said it has hired Traci Lynn Blackwell as executive VP, scripted programming.

Most recently with the CW, Blackwell will oversee BET’s original scripted programming activity, including development, casting and current for linear and SVOD.

She will be based in Los Angeles and report to BET Networks president Scott Mills.

The hiring follows the promotion of Connie Orlando, who had been executive VP of programming to a new post overseeing music strategy.

“Traci brings an incredible breadth and depth of experience in scripted programming that will be invaluable for BET Networks as we advance our catalog of scripted IP,” said Mills. “BET is in a transformational moment, creating scripted programming for multiple BET platforms as well as for third-parties. Traci’s meticulous approach to managing a diverse array of scripted projects is perfectly suited to our content strategy. It’s an enormous pleasure to welcome her to our BET family.”

At the CW, Blackwell was senior VP of current programs, overseeing creative production of series including Supergirl, Jane the Virgin, Black Lightning and All American.

She began her career as an assistant at UPN.

“I am thrilled to align myself with the iconic BET brand and its amazing team in their efforts to create elevated scripted content for an incredibly valuable audience,” said Blackwell. “The global impact of the Black experience on all aspects of art, music and culture is undeniable and the world reflects that. In its storied forty-year journey, BET has done a remarkable job of depicting and sharing black stories and I look forward to being able to contribute to that legacy,”