BET Heads to College

Black Entertainment Television is going back to school for its first reality show. College Hill, debuting Jan. 28, will feature at students at Southern University in Baton Rouge, La., the network said Friday at the TV Critics Association press tour in Los Angeles.

The university is on board with the show and will have final editorial approval over episodes. (The show’s producer Tracey Edmonds said she and BET execs are heading down to Southern University shortly to screen the episodes for the university chancellor.)

BET programming exec Stephen Hill said College Hill kicks off a new programming direction for the network. The network plans to make more original series, which will likely be more economical non-scripted shows. However, the network is open to a scripted series if the financials are right, Hill said.