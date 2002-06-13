BET goes radio
Viacom Inc.-owned cable network Black Entertainment Television and corporate cousin Westwood One Inc. are partnering on a new urban-targeted radio network.
The new radio channel, BET Radio Network, will offer music, entertainment and
informational programming for Westwood One affiliate stations in urban markets.
