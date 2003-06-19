BET is broad-based, says Johnson

BET founder/CEO Robert Johnson charges his African American-targeted cable

network caters only to the 18-24 demo are bogus.

At a speech to marketing company Starcom Investment Group in Chicago, Johnson

said he was responding to claims made by TV One, a planned African-American

targeted cable net, at last week's NCTA show, also in Chicago.

BET, said Johnson, is tops with African Americans 18-34 and 18-49 in both

total day and prime time viewing according to Nielsen.

TV One, which plans to launch next year, is backed by Comcast and Radio One.

BET is owned by Viacom.