BET is broad-based, says Johnson
BET founder/CEO Robert Johnson charges his African American-targeted cable
network caters only to the 18-24 demo are bogus.
At a speech to marketing company Starcom Investment Group in Chicago, Johnson
said he was responding to claims made by TV One, a planned African-American
targeted cable net, at last week's NCTA show, also in Chicago.
BET, said Johnson, is tops with African Americans 18-34 and 18-49 in both
total day and prime time viewing according to Nielsen.
TV One, which plans to launch next year, is backed by Comcast and Radio One.
BET is owned by Viacom.
