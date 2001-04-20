BET begets new cable nets
And just as it's affiliate sales chief heads for the door, BET is creating three new digital networks, all music services. The network plans to launch BET Classic Soul , BET Hip-Hop and BET Gospel. The new channels will be bundled in a package to operators with existing networks BET on Jazz and BET International. But the company has not set a launch date or even say whether the new networks will come on the air this year. - John Higgins
