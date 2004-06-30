BET Bags Big Beyonce Bounce

Hip-hop stars like Beyonce and Outkast lit up the fourth annual BET Awards June 29 and helped the network to attract its best-ever ratings.

The BET Awards averaged 5.6 million viewers and a 4.6 HH rating, making it the most-watched show in the network's 24-year history, but only by a bit.

The Nielsen marks were up just slightly over last year's show, which grabbed 5.5 million viewers and a 4.3 rating.

