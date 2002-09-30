BET adds series

Black Entertainment Television is adding two new original series for the fall season.

Hollah is a panel-style talk show hosted by comedienne Sheryl Underwood

and airing Thursdays at 9:30 p.m.

A new biography show, Turnstyle, will explore the lives of prominent

African Americans. Turnstyles airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST and repeats

Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST.