BET adds series
Black Entertainment Television is adding two new original series for the fall season.
Hollah is a panel-style talk show hosted by comedienne Sheryl Underwood
and airing Thursdays at 9:30 p.m.
A new biography show, Turnstyle, will explore the lives of prominent
African Americans. Turnstyles airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST and repeats
Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST.
