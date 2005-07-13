Best Buy Sees Big DTV Price Drop

In a trend that should boost sales of digital TV, electronics chain Best Buy expects prices of set to drop 25%-30% this year.

EVP and General Merchandise Manager Ron Boire told investors at CIBC's annual consumer growth conference in Boston that supply shortages experienced last fall have abated.

"We see the scarcity of supply now being shelf space and not production." Boire says, adding that "we have really started to see that balance of power shift a little bit to the channel and we are benefiting from that."