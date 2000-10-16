Best Buy Broadband
Best Buy retail stores will offer selected AT&T Broadband services beginning this fall.
Customers will be able to learn about and buy the services at interactive kiosks at Best Buy locations within AT&T Broadband service areas around the nation.
Initial plans call for offering AT&T Digital Cable service, featuring more than 100 channels of television programming, and high-speed cable Internet service via AT&T@Home or AT&T Road Runner.
