Best of the BnC Blogs

Station to Station: Escapee Calls Fox Station

August 7, 2007

Exactly 30 years since the Son of Sam carried on his famous epistolary dialogue with newsman Jimmy Breslin, an escaped convict in Indianapolis has been reaching out to the media. The Herald Bulletin newspaper and Fox affiliate WXIN heard from Kelvin J. Fuller, on the lam after busting out of Westville Correctional Facility, over the weekend.

Locked up for armed robbery, burglary and arson, Fuller said he reached out to the media to tell his side of the story and counter reports on America's Most Wanted that he was dangerous.

Fox 59 weekend anchor Gene Cox told the Bulletin Fuller seemed “agitated.”—Michael Malone

Call-in Convict Bagged in Butte

August 8, 2007

Fuller…was caught last night in Butte, Mont. The America's Most Wanted Website says Fuller was found with two bags of money and a BB gun.—Michael Malone

BC/DC: In a Pearl Jam over Net Neutrality

August 8, 2007

Network neutrality popped up in the oddest places this week. The band Pearl Jam was sounding like an electron-stained vet of the telecom beat on its Web site, bemoaning AT&T's editing—the company says it was a subcontractor—of some anti-Bush lyrics in one of its songs.

“This, of course, troubles us as artists but also as citizens concerned with the issue of censorship and the increasingly consolidated control of the media,” the band said in an item on the news portion of its site. “Aspects of censorship, consolidation, and preferential treatment of the Internet are now being debated under the umbrella of 'NetNeutrality.'”

NetNeutrality? Concerned citizens? What happened to the days when bands just wore funny hats (think “Papa” John Phillips), adopted exotic religions, or were nigh on to incoherent from excesses of celebrating their fame and fortune?—John Eggerton