Best Blog Posts of 2006

Nielson Buzzmetrics calculated the top blog posts of 2006, and the numbers reveal that 18 blogs were responsible for the 100 most popular posts of the year.

The most popular topics for the posts? Politics, Humor and--not surprisingly considering the narcissistic aspects inherent in the pursuit--blogging.

The study was based on the number of in-bound links from other blogs between January 1 and November 30, 2006.

The top blog post was mother.livejournal.com's post on the petition to changes to the livejournal interface. That post was linked to in 801 posts by 786 other blogs.

Second and third place was taken by Crooks and Liars with their posts on Stephen Colbert's cringe-worthy/brilliant White House Correspondents Dinner speech and their pieces on Keith Olbermanns commentary on Donald Rumsfeld.

"State of the Blogosphere" by David Sifry, founder and CEO of blog search engine Technorati, was the fourth most popular blog.