Bert Joins Al Roker Entertainment

Al Roker Entertainment named Victoria Bert VP of development and production. Bert joins Roker’s company from BBC America, where she was a producer and director for TLC’s What Not To Wear.

In her new role, Bert will oversee production and operations, including development and talent. She reports to company President Lisa Sharkey.

Bert’s experience spans 18 years in television production, as she has worked with Comedy Central, the Food Network, Fox Television, TLC, VH1, MTV, PBS, King World, Telepictures, E! and MSNBC.

She was also formerly a producer on CBS’s Saturday Early Show.