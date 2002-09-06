Berryhill promoted at Meredith
Mark Berryhill is adding marketing oversight to his duties at Meredith
Corp.'s TV group. Berryhill was promoted by group president Kevin O'Brien from
vice president of news to VP, news and marketing.
Berryhill joined the company in January.
Previously, he had been VP for news at KRON-TV San Francisco and
news director at WHDH-TV Boston and KDKA-TV Pittsburgh.
