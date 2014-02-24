Berra Named WFLA VP of News

William Berra, Journal Broadcast Group VP of news, has been named VP of news at WFLA Tampa. He starts at the Media General station March 17.

“I’m delighted to welcome a news veteran of Bill’s caliber to WFLA. He has a strong record of success increasing ratings and audience share at a number of television stations across the country,” said Brad Moses, general manager at WFLA. “Importantly, he knows the Tampa market well, having worked in this market in recent years. Bill’s solid journalism background, combined with his commitment to operational excellence, will add strong leadership to WFLA’s news operation and will be of great benefit to our community and our customers.”

Berra has been VP of news for Journal since 2005. Prior to that, he was news director at WFTS Tampa. From 1988-2002, he held news management positions at WSYX-WTTE Columbus, WKMG Orlando, KSAZ Phoenix, KTVI St. Louis and WREG Memphis.

“The heritage of ‘8 On Your Side’ and the way this station has served the community for decades were what made this an extremely attractive position,” said Berra. “I’m excited to work with the team at WFLA and create the next generation of news coverage and content for viewers and users around Tampa Bay.”

WFLA is the NBC affiliate in DMA No. 14.