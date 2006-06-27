Bernstein Back at ABC, ESPN From CBS

Former CBS Sports sideline reporter Bonnie Bernstein is returning to ABC and ESPN to cover baseball and college football beginning July 2.

She will work on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball as well as on ABC’s weekly college football telecasts.

Her first assignment will be this Sunday’s ESPN baseball telecast featuring an inter-league contest between the New York Yankees and New York Mets.

Bernstein was with ABC and ESPN from 1995-98 before departing for CBS, where she reported on NFL football and NCAA basketball, among other duties.