Bernhard Co-Fronts Q Halloween Coverage

Performance artist, actress and comedian Sandra Bernhard will co-host gay and lesbian net Q TV's live Halloween night coverage.

The network will cover celebrations in New York, San Francisco, and Hollywood. Halloween is a popular holiday with the gay community, a night when cross-dressing is the norm, flamboyance not only tolerated but celebrated and empowered.

Bernhard's co-host will be Jack E. Jett, host of nightly talk show Queer Edge, which Bernhard will also co-host the week of Oct. 31.

Q TV is an ad-supported premium network available to over one million subs on RCN, Cox and Time Warner systems.

