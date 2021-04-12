Bernard Gugar Named General Counsel at Fox News

Bernard Gugar has been named general counsel and executive VP of corporate development at Fox News Media.

Fox News was sued for defamation by Dominion Voting Systems in a $1.6 billion lawsuit last month for its reporting on claims by Donald Trump and his allies about voter fraud and other issues in the 2020 election. Fox News said it would “vigorously defend against this baseless lawsuit in court” at the time.

Gugar, who had been U.S. head of industries for Google Cloud's Deal Pursuit organization, succeeds Lily Fu Claffee, who voluntarily left the company, according to Fox News.

Gugar will report to Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott.

“We are pleased to welcome Bernard to the Fox News Media team," Scott said. "His extensive expertise and highly accomplished background will add immeasurable value to our thriving multiplatform brand.”

Before Google, Gugar was an advisor at the University of Chicago's Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship. Before that he was senior VP and general counsel for Oprah Winfrey's Harpo Inc.

“I am excited to join one of the most influential news operations in the world and look forward to utilizing my experience spanning media, law and technology to help Fox News Media grow, evolve and develop a diversified digital footprint,” Gugar said.