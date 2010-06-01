Berman Named KSFY GM

Jim Berman takes over as general manager at Hoak Media's KSFY Sioux Falls, along with satellite stations KABY Aberdeen (SD) and KPRY Pierre (SD). He started June 1 and reports to Hoak COO Rich Adams.

Chris Sehring departed KSFY, an ABC affiliate, last month to run Hoak's Fargo duopoly.

Berman brings 28 years of experience to DMA No. 113. He was general manager at WVEC Norfolk until departing in July 2009.

"We are delighted to have found an experienced and very successful broadcaster in Jim Berman to head up our Sioux Falls ABC affiliate," said Hoak Media Corp. President/CEO Eric Van den Branden. "Jim brings a level of competitive fervor and broadcast knowledge that we find impressive and know will translate to viewer appreciation and advertiser satisfaction."