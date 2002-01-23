Berman: Investigate Clear Channel

Rep. Howard Berman (D-Calif.) is calling on the Department of Justice and the

Federal Communications Commission to investigate the business practices of Clear

Channel Communications Inc., he wrote Monday to Attorney General John Ashcroft

and FCC chairman Michael Powell.

'To the extent that your respective agencies have jurisdiction to do so, I

believe you should investigate and fully prosecute any violations of the

antitrust laws or FCC regulations in the above-referenced circumstances,' he

wrote.

According to Berman's letter, those circumstances include Clear Channel's

reported practice of not playing recording artists who do not use Clear

Channel's concert-promotion service, and of requiring record companies to pay

before playing the songs of their artists.

'These allegations, if true, have obvious, negative implications for

consumers, both through higher concert-ticket prices and reduced selections of

broadcast music,' Berman wrote.

He is also concerned about reports that Clear Channel uses third-party

companies to buy and hold radio stations for it while it waits for the FCC's

regulatory regime to change.

'I believe you should fully investigate these `warehousing' and `parking'

allegations and, if true, should prosecute any violations of law,' Berman

wrote.

'These acts may be illegal in and of themselves, and they are likely to

exacerbate the negative effects, outlined above, that consolidation has had on

recording artists, copyright owners, advertisers and consumers,' he

added.