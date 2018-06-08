Berlanti, Warner Bros. Ink Six-Year Deal

Greg Berlanti has signed a deal with Warner Bros. that keeps him producing there for six more years. Berlanti is the executive producer of a vast number of shows on broadcast television, including Blindspot, Riverdale, Supergirl and The Flash.

The deal was said to be worth more than $300 million, according to the New York Times, citing two people briefed on the pact. Other publications valued the deal at $400 million.

“We could not be more excited to extend our partnership with Greg Berlanti, a true giant in the television industry,” said Peter Roth, Warner Bros. television group president.

Berlanti’s deal comes as other giants in the television production business, including Shonda Rhimes and Ryan Murphy, have worked out lucrative deals with Netflix.

Berlanti made a name for himself in television as the showrunner on Dawson’s Creek at age 28.

His deal with Warner Bros. has him locked down through 2024.