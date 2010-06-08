Berlamino Out as WPIX GM

WPIX New York President/General Manager Betty Ellen Berlamino was let

go from Tribune's WPIX New York yesterday. Tribune Broadcasting

President Jerry Kersting will run the station until a new GM is hired.

Kersting

told WPIX staff he's in the process of taking a hard look at station

management in the group. "For several weeks I have been in the process

of evaluating the management teams across our television stations, and

today I decided it was time to make a change at WPIX--General Manager

Betty Ellen Berlamino has left the station," he said in a memo. "Please

join me in wishing her the best. While we look for a new GM, I will be

overseeing WPIX in addition to my other duties.

Kersting

called WPIX "one of the real jewels" within Tribune.

Berlamino's

dismissal was previously reported in the New York Daily News.

The paper reports that high-profile WPIX anchor Jim Watkins' contract

was not renewed either.

WPIX has been fighting to stand out

in the nation's largest DMA. Bill Carey came on as news director late in

2009. Last month,the station was one of several Tribune outlets to run promotions whereselect viewers of its 10 p.m. news won time in a vault to grab cash.