Berlamino Out as WPIX GM
WPIX New York President/General Manager Betty Ellen Berlamino was let
go from Tribune's WPIX New York yesterday. Tribune Broadcasting
President Jerry Kersting will run the station until a new GM is hired.
Kersting
told WPIX staff he's in the process of taking a hard look at station
management in the group. "For several weeks I have been in the process
of evaluating the management teams across our television stations, and
today I decided it was time to make a change at WPIX--General Manager
Betty Ellen Berlamino has left the station," he said in a memo. "Please
join me in wishing her the best. While we look for a new GM, I will be
overseeing WPIX in addition to my other duties.
Kersting
called WPIX "one of the real jewels" within Tribune.
Berlamino's
dismissal was previously reported in the New York Daily News.
The paper reports that high-profile WPIX anchor Jim Watkins' contract
was not renewed either.
WPIX has been fighting to stand out
in the nation's largest DMA. Bill Carey came on as news director late in
2009. Last month,the station was one of several Tribune outlets to run promotions whereselect viewers of its 10 p.m. news won time in a vault to grab cash.
