Berlamino Named SVP, Sales Director at CBS O&Os

Former WPIX New York President/General Manager Betty Ellen Berlamino has been named senior vice president and director of sales at CBS Television Stations, a new position at CBS.

Berlamino will report to Jim Sullivan, president of sales for the group, and "focus primarily on working with the group's eight affiliates of The CW, three independent stations and one MyNetworkTV affiliate to drive revenue growth," said CBS in a statement. She will also collaborate with other CBS Local Media properties, including radio stations and websites.

Berlamino joins the CBS group after 17 years with WPIX, most recently as president and GM from 2000 to 2010.

"Betty Ellen is one of the most experienced, respected and successful local media executives in our industry and we are thrilled to have her join us. Her addition means the industry's best sales management team has gotten even stronger," said Peter Dunn, president of CBS Television Stations. "We look forward to having her work with all of our local sales teams and, given her experience leading the nation's largest affiliate of The CW, we know that she will be especially helpful when it comes to sharing best practices with our CW stations."