Berkus Survives Tsunami

One of TV's home-makeover hunks barely escaped with his life when he found himself in the midst of the weekend's tsunami disaster.

Oprah regular and Chicago designer Nate Berkus was in Sri Lanka on vacation Sunday, Dec. 26, when he was caught in the tsunami, a series of giant waves created by an underground earthquake.

Telling his story on CNN Monday, Berkus said he was asleep in a beach-front cottage in a tourist area on the East Coast of Sri Lanka when the waves hit.

He and a friend were swept out to sea. They held onto a telephone pole, but a second wave separated them from the poll and each other. Berkus clung to the roof of a cottage, scraped and shaken, but OK.

His friend was still missing at press time.