Bergman upped at Universal

Betsy Bergman has been promoted to vice president of affiliate relations and

advertising for Universal Domestic Television, president Steve Rosenberg said Wednesday.

In her new position, Bergman will oversee Universal's affiliate-relations

department.

That includes promotion for all of UDT's domestic syndicated programming,

such as the studio's new talk show, Fergie, as well as syndication veterans

Maury, The Jerry Springer Show, Crossing Over with John

Edward, Blind Date and The Fifth Wheel.

"In an increasingly competitive marketplace, it is crucial to have someone

with her extensive station background, energy and strong relationships in this

key position," Rosenberg said. "Betsy will play a major role in the expansion

and evolution of this company."

Bergman came to Universal as an associate producer of Jerry Springer in 1994. She then became the program's manager of affiliate relations

and, in July 2000, executive director.

Wendy Willoughby, who has been affiliate-relations manager for Dick Wolf's

Arrest & Trial, will take over Bergman's executive-director role on

Springer.