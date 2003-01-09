Bergman upped at Universal
Betsy Bergman has been promoted to vice president of affiliate relations and
advertising for Universal Domestic Television, president Steve Rosenberg said Wednesday.
In her new position, Bergman will oversee Universal's affiliate-relations
department.
That includes promotion for all of UDT's domestic syndicated programming,
such as the studio's new talk show, Fergie, as well as syndication veterans
Maury, The Jerry Springer Show, Crossing Over with John
Edward, Blind Date and The Fifth Wheel.
"In an increasingly competitive marketplace, it is crucial to have someone
with her extensive station background, energy and strong relationships in this
key position," Rosenberg said. "Betsy will play a major role in the expansion
and evolution of this company."
Bergman came to Universal as an associate producer of Jerry Springer in 1994. She then became the program's manager of affiliate relations
and, in July 2000, executive director.
Wendy Willoughby, who has been affiliate-relations manager for Dick Wolf's
Arrest & Trial, will take over Bergman's executive-director role on
Springer.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.