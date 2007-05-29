Bergeron to Host Promax/BDA Awards

Tom Bergeron, host of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars and America’s Funniest Home Video, has been tapped to host the Promax/BDA 2007 Promotion and Marketing Awards on June 14.

The show, the closing event of the two-and-a-half-day conference, received a record-breaking 11,500 entries.

The Promax/BDA will hold its 52nd annual North American conference June 12 – 14 at the Hilton New York.