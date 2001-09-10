Trending

Bergeron to emcee international Emmys

Hollywood Squares' Tom Bergeron has been named host of the 29th annual International Emmy Awards, which singles out programming excellence outside the U.S.

The International Emmys will hit November 19 in New York, with nominees getting unveiled October 8 at the upcoming MIPCOM in France.

As for the U.S. Emmy Awards, they'll roll out from Los Angeles this Sunday. - Susanne Ault