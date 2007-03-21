Bergeron To Emcee ATA&S Foundation's 28th College Television Awards

Tom Bergeron, host of ABC's Dancing With the Stars, has been named to emcee the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Foundation’s 28th College Television Awards.

Students will be recognized for their work at the invitation-only event March 31 at Culver Studios in Culver City, Calif.

The following day, winning entries will receive a public showcase at a festival sponsored by the Disney-ABC Television Group starting at 4:30 p.m. April 1. It will be held at the Academy’s Leonard H. Goldenson Theatre in North Hollywood, Calif.

Bergeron, a recipient of a Daytime Emmy Award, has credits that include hosting the syndicated Hollywood Squares and ABC’s America's Funniest Home Videos.

