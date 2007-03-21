Bergeron To Emcee ATA&S Foundation's 28th College Television Awards
By Jim Benson
Tom Bergeron, host of ABC's Dancing With the Stars, has been named to emcee the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Foundation’s 28th College Television Awards.
Students will be recognized for their work at the invitation-only event March 31 at Culver Studios in Culver City, Calif.
The following day, winning entries will receive a public showcase at a festival sponsored by the Disney-ABC Television Group starting at 4:30 p.m. April 1. It will be held at the Academy’s Leonard H. Goldenson Theatre in North Hollywood, Calif.
Bergeron, a recipient of a Daytime Emmy Award, has credits that include hosting the syndicated Hollywood Squares and ABC’s America's Funniest Home Videos.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.