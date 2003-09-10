Berger Joins E!
Programming vet Lisa Berger has signed on with E! Networks to
be senior vice president of program development for E! Entertainment Television and Style.
Berger most recently was executive producer of The WB Television Network series Boarding
House: North Shore and, before that, executive VP of creative affairs for
Fox Television Studios Production.
She also had a 12-year run in programming for MTV Networks as senior VP of original
programming and series development.
