Berenger to star in Junction

ESPN has recruited Oscar nominee Tom Berenger to star in its second original

movie, The Junction Boys, due out in December.

Berenger, who received an Emmy Award nod for his work in Platoon, will play

coach Paul "Bear" Bryant in ESPN's college-football-themed made-for-TV movie.

The movie, based on a book by Jim Dent, tells the story of Texas A&M

University's 1954 football training camp, where 100 hopefuls competed in brutal

conditions for a spot on Bryant's team.

The Junction Boys is slated to debut Dec. 14, just in time for college

football's bowl season.