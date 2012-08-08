Benninghoff Named WWSB Sarasota GM

Jeff Benninghoff has been named vice president and general manager of WWSB Sarasota, an ABC affiliate owned by Calkins Media. Benninghoff previously worked at the station, as controller and then station manager, from 1998 to 2008. He has since been vice president of finance for Calkins Media. He will report directly to CEO Mark G. Contreras.

"Jeff has the perfect combination of skills to lead ABC 7 into our digital future," said Contreras. "He has an impressive track record of accomplishments in broadcasting and has been with the company for nearly 20 years. His optimism, energy and forward-looking approach will serve us well as we continue to evolve our business models."

Benninghoff began his career with Calkins Newspapers in 1993 at The Intelligencer in Doylestown.

"I couldn't be happier to be returning to ABC 7 and the Suncoast," he said. "I know most of the staff and have a great appreciation and understanding of the station and its special place in the community."