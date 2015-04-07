Bennett Named WUPA Atlanta VP/Station Manager

Tim Bennett has been named VP and station manager of CBS-owned WUPA Atlanta and the director of sales, southeast region for CBS’ national spot sales office in Atlanta. He’s been sales manager of the national spot sales office in Atlanta since 2004.

The announcement was made Tuesday by Peter Dunn, president, CBS Television Stations. He succeeds Jack Walsh, who resigned due to a health issue.

Bennett’s spot sales role covers stations in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi, Kentucky and Florida.

“During his 20-plus years in the Atlanta market, Tim has established great relationships with the advertising community and local business leaders,” Dunn said. “We look forward to having him continue to do a great job of heading up our national sales efforts in Atlanta and also draw on his considerable experience in the market as he takes on the responsibility of leading one of the top CW affiliates in the country.”

Bennett will bring the national spot sales office staff and WUPA staff under one roof, as the national crew moves into WUPA.

Bennett previously spent 10 years as senior VP/group sales manager with Petry Television in Atlanta. Before that, he held sales positions with Petry in New York and WJKA in Wilmington, North Carolina.