Bengals Filmed with Fujinon

JungleVision Productions, the in-house production arm of the NFL's Cincinnati Bengals, has purchased four Fujinon lenses for its production center being built in Paul Brown Stadium. The Fujinon lenses are used for JungleVision's live game coverage, aired on giant video screens within the stadium, and for the production of Bengals Weekly

, a pregame magazine show that airs on CBS affiliate WKRC-TV Cincinnati. JungleVision's Fujinon lenses run on four Ikegami HL-45W cameras: one Ah55x9.5ESM model and three A22x7.8EVM units.