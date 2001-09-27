Benefit CD of telethon tunes in works

Musical performances from the multi-network telethon to benefit victims of the terrorist attacks reportedly will be packaged as a benefit album to raise additional relief dollars.

Reuters reports the event's organizers said on Wednesday

that Jimmy Iovine, chairman of Interscope Geffen A&M Records, is overseeing efforts to obtain rights for the companion CD from the recording artists who appeared on the show.

Iovine played a key role in booking musical acts for the telethon, dubbed America: A Tribute to Heroes, which featured Bruce Springsteen, Mariah Carey, Celine Dion, the Dixie Chicks, U2, Sheryl Crow, Billy Joel, Tom Petty, Paul Simon, Neil Young, Eddie Vedder, Wyclef Jean and Sting.

The only rights initially obtained from performers were for the show itself, according to spokeswoman for the telethon.

The commercial-free event was simulcast on 35 U.S. broadcast and cable networks, some 8,000 radio stations and the Internet. The two-hour show raised more than $150 million in pledges for a special relief fund established for victims of the aerial attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon.