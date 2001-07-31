Benedek launches local AccuWeather
Benedek Broadcasting Corp. will add local 24-hour AccuWeather Inc. channels
in a number of cities served by its stations, using AccuWeather's 'Local Digital
Weather' system the United States.
As part of a strategic alliance, AccuWeather will begin providing continuous
local weather data and graphics to some of the 23 stations owned by New
York-based Benedek. The new channels will air on a number of cable providers in
as-yet-undetermined locations, and they will go on the air over the next several
months.
The AccuWeather channels will provide continuous local weather to viewers and
will use the Local Digital Weather system, as well as live forecast and data
feeds provided by AccuWeather. The information will include current conditions,
radar and satellite images, weather graphics, and more.
The channels will allow Benedek meteorologists and weather anchors to provide
local forecasts and other weather information on a regular
basis.
