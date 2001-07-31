Benedek launches local AccuWeather

Benedek Broadcasting Corp. will add local 24-hour AccuWeather Inc. channels

in a number of cities served by its stations, using AccuWeather's 'Local Digital

Weather' system the United States.

As part of a strategic alliance, AccuWeather will begin providing continuous

local weather data and graphics to some of the 23 stations owned by New

York-based Benedek. The new channels will air on a number of cable providers in

as-yet-undetermined locations, and they will go on the air over the next several

months.

The AccuWeather channels will provide continuous local weather to viewers and

will use the Local Digital Weather system, as well as live forecast and data

feeds provided by AccuWeather. The information will include current conditions,

radar and satellite images, weather graphics, and more.

The channels will allow Benedek meteorologists and weather anchors to provide

local forecasts and other weather information on a regular

basis.