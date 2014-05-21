BendBroadband, Bend, Ore. Stations Sold For $261 Million

Telecommunications outfit Telephone & Data Systems (TDS) has agreed to acquire the broadband and cable operator BendBroadband and subsidiary Zolo Media, which includes KOHD-KBNZ Bend, for $261 million. David Wittwer is president/CEO of TDS.

Zolo picked up KOHD, an ABC affiliate, for $2.35 million last year.

KBNZ is the CBS affiliate in DMA No. 193.