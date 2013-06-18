Ben Tucker to Own Gannett-Serviced KTTU Tucson

Ben Tucker, former Fisher Communications president and CEO,

will own the license of KTTU Tucson following Gannett's completion of its

acquisition of Belo. Gannett is barred from owning additional stations in five

markets; JackSander, a former Belo group chief, will own the licenses for most of the

Belo stations in those markets, including KMSB Tucson, while Tucker will own

the license for MyNetworkTV affiliate KTTU.





Gannett will provide services, for a fee, to the Belo

stations it cannot own. Terms of its arrangements with Sander and Tucker were

not revealed.



Gannettagreed to acquire Belo for $2.2 billion, including $715 million in existing

Belo debt, June 13. The deal is subject to regulatory approval.





Tucker is a former chairman of the NAB

Television Board. He was also VP of Retlaw Enterprises from 1991-99, chairman of

the Network Affiliate Station Alliance 1994-95 and chairman of the CBS Affiliate

Advisory Board 1987-89. He ran Fisher prior to Colleen Brown ascending to

president and CEO.