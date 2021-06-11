Ben Silverman To Speak at NATPE Podcast Event

Ben Silverman, Propagate chairman and co-CEO, will deliver the opening address at NATPE Virtual: ContentCast--The Business of Podcasting Content July 14. Joining Silverman for the address will be Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM president and chief content officer, and Brian Baumgartner, a cast member on The Office and host of podcast Office Deep Dive.

Ben Silverman, chairman and co-CEO of Propagate (Image credit: Propagate)

ContentCast represents the first NATPE event dedicated to audio.

Silverman was co-chairman of NBC Entertainment from 2007 to 2009. A veteran producer, he has worked on The Office, Jane the Virgin and The Biggest Loser, among many other series.

“NATPE’s mission as the indispensable resource of content is to provide, inform and connect on new opportunities for our constituency,” said NATPE president/CEO JP Bommel. “It is without question that podcasting has grown into a powerful force, attracting new audiences, support from brands, and investments from major media and tech companies. This event is about the monetization these opportunities presented by the business of podcasting content.”

Executives from Audible, Black Love Inc., GroupM, iHeartMedia, RoosterTeeth, ViacomCBS and Wolf Entertainment, among others, will appear in the event.