Ben Berkowitz to Head WNBC New York Digital

Ben Berkowitz, most recently at CNBC Digital, will join WNBC New York as the station's VP of digital starting Monday, June 6.

In his new role, Berkowitz will oversee business and editorial strategies, as well as the operations and direction of all the NBC O&O’s digital platforms. He will also work with the newsroom on multiplatform content covering breaking news, weather, and investigative and consumer reporting, according to WNBC.

Berkowitz's most recently position was deputy managing editor of news for CNBC Digital. At CNBC, Berkowitz oversaw day-to-day operations for the network’s homepage, including headline writing, story selection and digital interface, the station said.